FILE PHOTO: People line outside the Caixa public bank, where people try to receive emergency aid given by the federal government to the most vulnerable, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 29, 2020.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil state lender Caixa Economica Federal expects to list its asset management unit in September, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Guimaraes said on Thursday.

Guimaraes also said he intends to list its digital banking unit Caixa Tem by the end of the year or by early 2022, adding he wants an IPO abroad.