Factbox: The Caixabank and Bankia merger in numbers

MADRID (Reuters) - Caixabank CABK.MC and state-owned Bankia BKIA.MC on Friday announced the details of a merger to create Spain's biggest domestic bank by assets. [nL8N2GF0II]

Following are some key figures:

FINANCIAL TERMS

- Caixabank offered 0.6845 shares for every share in Bankia, valuing the state-controlled lender at 4.3 billion euros.

- Caixabank said the all-in share deal represents a premium of 20% versus closing prices on Sept. 3 and a premium of 28% over the last three months.

- Bankia’s valuation at Thursday’s market close was 4.4 billion euros.

- Since news of the merger emerged, shares in Bankia have risen around 39.1%, while Caixabank has gained 13.7%, giving them a combined market capitalisation of 16.77 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations based on Refinitiv Eikon data.

THE NEW GROUP

- New lender will leapfrog Santander SAN.MC and BBVA BBVA.MC, with more than 664 billion euros in total assets, including Caixabank's assets in its Portuguese unit BPI.

- The new group will be named Caixabank while Bankia as a commercial brand will be dropped gradually.

- It will have 51,500 employees in Spain and 6,300 branches, the banks said, without saying how many jobs or branches would be eliminated.

- It will have more than 20 million customers and a 24% market share in deposits; 25% in loans and 29% in long-term savings products.

- Bankia’s Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri will serve as executive chairman, but with limited powers.

- Gonzalo Gortazar, Caixabank’s CEO, will be chief executive.

- The legal headquarters will be in Valencia, while maintaining operating headquarters in Madrid and Barcelona.

GOALS AND COST SAVINGS

- The banks estimate the new group’s return on tangible equity ratio (ROTE) at more than 8% in 2022.

- They said they expected to achieve a fully loaded core Tier-1 ratio of around 11.6% in the first quarter after the transaction.

- Caixabank and Bankia aim to generate annual recurring cost savings of 770 million euros by 2023 and generate revenue synergies amounting to 290 million euros annually over a period of five years.

- Expected restructuring costs are 2.2 billion euros, which Caixabank expects to offset with a bad will, which occurs when an asset is brought below book value.

SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE

- Caixabank will hold 74.2% of the new bank, while Bankia will have 25.8%.

- The foundation of La Caixa, through Criteria, the parent company of Caixabank, will own around 30% of the new lender. Before the merger, the foundation had 40% stake in Caixabank.

- Spain, via state bailout-fund FROB, will hold 16.1% in the combined lender, having held 61.8% in Bankia previously.

- Shareholders meetings at Caixabank and Bankia will be held in November to legally approve the deal, which lenders aim to close by the first quarter of 2021.