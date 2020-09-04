Spanish lenders Caixabank, Bankia could close merger deal within days, sources say

CaixaBank and La Caixa's logos are seen at the company's headquarters in Barcelona, Spain September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish banks Caixabank (CABK.MC) and Bankia (BKIA.MC) could close their merger deal to create the biggest lender in Spain with more than 650 billion euros ($770 billion) in assets within the next few days, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The all-share deal between the two lenders is still being finalized but with Thursday’s market capitalization the state’s stake in Bankia could be reduced to around 14% from 61.8%, while Caixabank’s foundation, its main shareholder, would have around 30%, the sources said.

Bankia and Caixabank declined to comment.