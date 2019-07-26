Spain's Caixabank and Banco Sabadell lower income guidance for 2019

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a Caixa bank branch in Barcelona, Spain October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish banks Caixabank (CABK.MC) and Banco Sabadell (SABE.MC) cut their income forecasts for 2019 because interest rates were expected to be lower for longer than expected in the euro zone.

Caixabank, the country’s third-largest lender in terms of assets, reduced its guidance for core revenues to around 1% in 2019 from a previously expected growth of 3%.

Sabadell, the fourth-largest lender, revised its net interest income (NII) guidance to between 0% and -1% in 2019. It had previously forecast a NII growth of 1% to 2% for 2019.

In a precursor to a rate cut, the European Central Bank said it saw rates at present or lower levels through mid-2020, a subtle change to its previous pledge to keep rates unchanged through next June.

Lending income at both banks remained under pressure in the second quarter and in the first half of the year.

Net interest income — a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs — at Caixabank rose 0.9% in the second quarter to 1.24 billion euros. Analysts had forecast a NII of 1.25 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll.

At Sabadell, NII was down 0.2% in the first six months of 2019 to 1.81 billion euros compared to the first half of last year, in line with analysts’ forecasts.

Caixabank posted a decline of 85% in second-quarter net profit to 89 million euros due to one-off restructuring costs.

Sabadell booked a net profit of 273 million euros after a loss in the second quarter last year and thanks to lower loan loss impairments.