(Reuters) - Calfrac Well Services (CFW.TO) investor Wilks Brothers said on Tuesday said on Tuesday it would launch a hostile C$26.13 million ($20 million) takeover bid for one of Canada’s largest oilfield service providers.

Wilks said it would offer 18 Canadian cents per share for the Calfrac shares it does not already own, a 3 Canadian cent premium over Tuesday’s closing price.