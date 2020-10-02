Mortgage lender Caliber Home Loans files for IPO

(Reuters) - Mortgage lender Caliber Home Loans Inc has filed for an initial public offering, its regulatory filing showed on Friday. (bit.ly/3jns6Tv)

Texas-based Caliber is the latest company looking to ride the resurgence in the IPO market, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced many companies to postpone their plans earlier this year. Rocket Companies Inc RKT.N, parent of mortgage lender Quicken Loans, also went public in August.

Caliber recorded a net profit of $275.3 million in the six months ended June 30, compared with a loss of $59.4 million a year earlier. Revenue in the period more than doubled to $1.13 billion.

The Wall Street Journal reported on.wsj.com/3cSK0Ll on Thursday that the IPO could value the company at more than $2 billion.

Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs & Co and Barclays are the underwriters for the offering.