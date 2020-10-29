Mortgage lender Caliber Home Loans postpones IPO

(Reuters) - Mortgage lender Caliber Home Loans Inc postponed its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday amid adverse market conditions arising from surging coronavirus cases in the United States and the absence of any signs of imminent stimulus.

Caliber had filed for the IPO earlier in October and estimated the pricing to be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share.

"We will continue to evaluate the timing for the proposed offering as market conditions develop," the company said in a statement refini.tv/34zv2qZ on Wednesday.

Texas-based Caliber is the latest company looking to ride a resurgence in the IPO market as the COVID-19 pandemic forces firms to postpone their plans. Rocket Companies Inc RKT.N, the parent company of mortgage lender Quicken Loans, went public in August.

Separately, U.S. swimming pool supplies retailer Leslie's Inc LESL.O priced its IPO at $17 per share on Wednesday.