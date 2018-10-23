Former California doctor accused of sexual abuse faces new lawsuit

(Reuters) - A new lawsuit will be filed on Tuesday by some of the hundreds of women who have accused a former University of Southern California gynecologist of sexual abuse, despite an agreement last week to settle a federal class action, women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred’s office said.

More than 400 women have accused former USC physician George Tyndall of sexual misconduct, some in the proposed $215 million settlement, and others in pending state lawsuits.

The new lawsuit to be filed in Los Angeles Superior Court is Allred’s third against the former USC doctor, her office said in an emailed statement. It did not specify the number of plaintiffs but said Allred now represents 50 alleged victims.

Allred’s office said two of the new plaintiffs will speak at a press conference later Tuesday. Allred plans to explain why the lawsuit will be filed despite the federal lawsuit’s proposed settlement.

Tyndall practiced at USC in downtown Los Angeles until 2016, after a healthcare worker accused him of making sexually inappropriate comments to patients. He resigned from USC last year. His license was suspended in August. He has no plans to return to practice, his lawyer has said.

Last Thursday, attorneys representing current and former University of Southern California students filed 93 lawsuits against USC in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging gross sexual misconduct and sexual assault on campus by Tyndall.