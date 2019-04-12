California proposes steps to allow small self-driving delivery trucks on roads

(Reuters) - California regulators on Friday proposed regulations that would allow vehicle manufacturers to test or deploy small self-driving delivery trucks on public roads, the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) said in a statement.

Manufacturers will be allowed to test autonomous delivery vehicles weighing less than 10,001 pounds with an approved permit from the regulator, the DMV said.

It was not clear if these delivery vehicles will be required to have a safety driver while testing, as is required for passenger cars.

The regulator will hold a public hearing at its Sacramento headquarters on May 30 to gather inputs on the proposed regulations.

Currently, 62 companies have valid permits to test autonomous vehicles with a safety driver on California public roadways.