March 22, 2018 / 7:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Car crashes after going through gate at U.S. air force base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The driver of a car went through the main gate at Travis Air Force Base in northern California without authorization and crashed on Wednesday, the base said.

The incident occurred at 7 p.m. local time at the U.S. Air Force base, about 50 miles (80 km) northeast of San Francisco, the post’s public affairs office said in a brief statement.

“A car gained unauthorized access to the Travis AFB main gate,” the office said. “The car crashed shortly afterward and security forces immediately responded.”

A bomb squad and emergency personnel responded to the scene, the office said.

A base spokesman said the incident was being investigated and could not say if there were casualties or fatalities. The base was not on lockdown, he said.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Mark Potter

