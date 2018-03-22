Car crashes after going through gate at U.S. air force base

(Reuters) - The driver of a car went through the main gate at Travis Air Force Base in northern California without authorization and crashed on Wednesday, the base said.

The incident occurred at 7 p.m. local time at the U.S. Air Force base, about 50 miles (80 km) northeast of San Francisco, the post’s public affairs office said in a brief statement.

“A car gained unauthorized access to the Travis AFB main gate,” the office said. “The car crashed shortly afterward and security forces immediately responded.”

A bomb squad and emergency personnel responded to the scene, the office said.

A base spokesman said the incident was being investigated and could not say if there were casualties or fatalities. The base was not on lockdown, he said.