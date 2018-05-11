FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018 / 5:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brown proposes 9 percent hike in California budget from current year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - California Governor Jerry Brown is proposing a $199.3 billion state budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2018-2019, a 9 percent increase from the current fiscal year’s budget and a 5 percent increase from the budget he proposed in January.

File Photo: California Governor Jerry Brown speaks before signing a bill hiking California's minimum wage to $15 by 2023 in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

The state’s general fund proposed budget was revised to $137.6 billion under the May revision of the budget, a 10 percent increase from this year and a 5 percent increase from the January proposal, according to the state’s department of finance.

Reporting by Robin Respaut in San Francisco; Editing by Paul Simao

