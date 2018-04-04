California search fails to find children missing after SUV crash

(Reuters) - Searchers scouring California’s coastline and highways have found no trace of three children missing since their mother may have deliberately driven the family’s sports utility vehicle off a cliff, police said on Wednesday.

Dozens of police and rescue workers in boats, planes and on land combed beaches and the ocean for the children after their wrecked GMC Yukon was found north of San Francisco under a coastal cliff a week ago, along with the bodies of their two adoptive mothers and three elder siblings.

Police suspect the missing children may have been in the vehicle and their bodies washed into the ocean, but are not ruling out the chance they were elsewhere and are going over video footage to retrace the family’s movements.

“It is still unclear if the missing children were inside the vehicle during the incident,” Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Driver Jennifer Hart, 38 and Sarah Hart, 38, a married white couple, were killed in the March 26 crash, together with at least three of their African-American children. They died three days after Washington state authorities opened an investigation into allegations the children were being abused or neglected.

One of the missing children is 15-year-old Devonte Hart, who drew international attention after he was photographed hugging a white police officer at a rally months after the shooting of an unarmed young black man in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014.

The California Highway Patrol is conducting the land search for the missing children and is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to enhance grainy video footage from a Fort Bragg, California business that may show Jennifer Hart a day before the crash.

Investigators say the SUV stopped at a scenic Pacific Ocean viewpoint at the edge of Highway 1, about 180 miles (290 km) north of San Francisco, then accelerated over the edge, leaving no skid marks or indications of a collision.

Police are trying to retrace the route the family took from their home in Woodland, Washington, around 500 miles (805 km) from the crash site.