U.S. safety board to probe California highway crash that killed 13

The scene of a collision between a sport utility vehicle (SUV) and a tractor-trailer truck is seen near Holtville, California, U.S., March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Bing Guan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it will investigate a fatal highway crash in California on Tuesday that killed at least 13 people.

A Ford Expedition crammed with 25 adults and children was slammed by a tractor-trailer in the farming community of Holtville near the U.S.-Mexico border, officials said. The safety board is conducting a safety investigation in concert with the California Highway Patrol. The agency’s investigator-in-charge was expected to arrive on Wednesday, the NTSB said.