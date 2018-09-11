Suspect arrested after reported shooting at Los Angeles hospital

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Police evacuated a Los Angeles-area hospital and arrested a suspect on Tuesday following reports of an active shooter in the building, but said no victims had been found following a room-by-room search.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department station in Norwalk said on Twitter that deputies were still combing through Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center in suburban Downey.

“@DowneyPolice have confirmed there are no injuries. Officers/deputies continue a systematic search for any possible additional suspects and evidence,” the sheriff’s department said in a tweet.

It was not immediately clear if any shots were fired at the hospital, located about a dozen miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. Police did not identify the suspect.

Local television images showed employees filing out of the building with hands raised as dozens of police and fire vehicles surrounded the hospital.