California physician, girlfriend charged with rape

(Reuters) - A California surgeon and his girlfriend were arrested on charges of drugging and raping two women, a prosecutor said on Tuesday, adding that police were investigating the possibility that they victimized other women.

The Orange County District Attorney’s office also charged Grant Robicheaux, 38, an orthopedic surgeon, and Cerissa Riley, 31, with assault to commit sexual offense and possession of a controlled substance related to two incidents in 2016. They were arrested last week and released on bail.

It was not clear if they had lawyers. They were scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 24.

The district attorney’s office said the couple was accused of raping one of the women and sexually assaulting a second woman with the intent to rape her.

Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas told reporters that Robicheaux had hundreds of videos and photographs of women on his phone who appeared to be intoxicated.

The district attorney’s office said that in Jan. 2018, authorities found large quantities of drugs at Robicheaux’s home. Police have also accused Robicheaux of possessing unregistered firearms.