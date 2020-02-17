Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick found dead: media

(Reuters) - Hollywood family and sex therapist Amie Harwick died after falling from a third floor balcony and a former boyfriend has been arrested in connection with her death, local media reported, citing police.

Harwick was found unconscious on the ground at around 1:15 am on Saturday after officers responded to a report of a “woman screaming” in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement, television station KTLA5 reported.

Harwick’s roommate met police in the street and told them she was being assaulted. Harwick was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries, the statement said.

Officers found evidence of a struggle and forced entry to Harwick’s home, according to the statement.

Her former boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse, 41, was arrested around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday in Playa Del Rey on suspicion of murder, the statement said.

Harwick recently expressed fear about Pursehouse and filed a restraining order against him. The restraining order had expired and the two had seen one another in the past few weeks, police said.

Harwick was the former fiancée of television personality Drew Carey, host of The Price Is Right game show. The two split in 2018.

Los Angeles Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.