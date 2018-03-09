FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 7:42 AM / Updated 6 hours ago

Second inmate in a week walks out of federal prison camp in California

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - An inmate convicted of selling drugs walked out of a federal minimum security prison camp in California on Thursday, the second prisoner to flee the facility this week and at least the 10th over the last two years, police and local media reported.

Prison officials at the camp at Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex discovered Fabian Barragan Lombera, 28, was missing during a count at 4 p.m. local time, the Lompoc Police Department said in a brief press release on its website.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons does not consider Lombera dangerous and does not know if he is armed, police said.

Lombera is serving a sentence for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was to be released in 2025, police said.

Early on Sunday, prison officials discovered another prisoner, Mauricio Martinez, missing. Martinez, 29, was serving a sentence for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, local media reported.

Lombera is at least the 10th prisoner to walk away from the facility over the last two years, according to various reports on local newspaper and television news websites.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
