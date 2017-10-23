FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Michelin to release San Francisco dining guide after wildfire delay
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
China Party Congress 2017
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
October 23, 2017 / 6:52 PM / in a day

Michelin to release San Francisco dining guide after wildfire delay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Michelin said on Monday it will release the 2018 edition of its restaurant guide to the San Francisco area on Friday after postponing it following wildfires that killed more than 40 people and charred homes, wineries and businesses in the wine-producing region of nearby northern California.

The restaurant rater, whose “stars” are coveted by chefs around the world, said on Oct. 11 it was delaying the launch because “we understand this is a time for grief and recovery, not celebration.”

Michelin will announce its 2018 rankings of San Francisco-area restaurants on Wednesday after awarding stars to 54 of them last year.

Earlier this month, Michelin released the 2018 editions of its eating guides for Washington and Chicago. Its guide to New York City restaurants is due to go on sale next week.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.