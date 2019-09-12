California dive boat had no night watchman when fire broke out: NTSB

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A dive boat that caught fire and sank off the California coast, killing 34 people, had no night watchman on duty when the flames erupted, federal safety officials said on Thursday in a preliminary report into the accident.

FILE PHOTO: Rescue personnel exit the city pier after unloading the victims of a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, U.S. , September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot/File Photo

All six crew members aboard the 75-foot (23-meter) Conception were asleep, five of them in berths behind the wheelhouse and a sixth in a below-decks bunk room, when the blaze broke out at about 3:15 a.m. on Labor Day, the National Transportation Safety Board wrote in its two-page report.

A U.S. Coast Guard captain has previously said the Conception was required by a safety certificate to assign such a night watchman or “rover.”

The five surviving crew members, who were on the top deck, have told NTSB investigators that by the time they became aware of the flames it was too late to save the passengers and a sixth crew member who had been sleeping below decks.

Investigators were still trying to determine the cause of the conflagration, considered one of California’s worst maritime disasters, the NTSB said in the report, adding that the crew was not aware of any mechanical or electrical issues with the vessel.

The Coast Guard on Wednesday issued a safety bulletin urging boat owners and captains to consider limiting use of lithium-ion batteries and chargers on board and to review escape routes and crew training.

The document suggests that investigators are looking into the possibility that the fire was ignited by lithium devices or chargers in the sleeping quarters and that passengers could not escape once flames were raging in the dark, cramped space.

Divers on Thursday were attempting to raise the charred wreckage of the Conception from the Pacific Ocean floor off Santa Cruz Island, where it rests 65 feet (20 meters) below the surface. That delicate operation had been delayed due to weather conditions.

The last body was recovered on Wednesday and local coroner’s investigators said they were using DNA testing to confirm the identities of seven of the victims. Sheriff’s deputies and FBI agents have searched offices and two other ships belonging to the Conception’s owners, Santa Barbara-based dive company Truth Aquatics.

Truth Aquatics last week filed a petition in federal court seeking to avoid liability in the accident by invoking a 19th-century law that has been used in such disasters as the 1912 sinking of the Titanic, a move that has been criticized as lacking in compassion for the victims and their families.