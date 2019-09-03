Twenty-five bodies found after California boat fire, nine missing: media

The damaged Conception commercial diving vessel (L) is seen after a fire broke out, near Santa Cruz Island, Southern California, U.S. September 2, 2019, in this still image taken from a social media video. Courtesy of Instagram @TOWBOATUS_VENTURA/Social Media via REUTERS.

(Reuters) - Divers found 25 bodies on Monday after a pre-dawn fire sank a scuba diving vessel off a Southern California island, leaving nine people unaccounted for, as the U.S. Coast Guard continued its search, media reported.

Representatives for the Coast Guard’s division in Los Angeles and the Santa Barbara, California, Sheriff’s Office could not immediately confirm the reports from CBS News and the Associated Press, of the recovery operation in waters off Santa Cruz.