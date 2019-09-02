Five rescued, 34 missing in California boat fire: U.S. Coast Guard

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A search was under way on Monday for 34 missing in a pre-dawn fire that sank a commercial diving boat off a Southern California island, authorities said, and some local media outlets reported that some passengers were killed.
Five crew members were rescued by a “good Samaritan pleasure craft” after the fire was reported at 3:15 a.m. local time as the 75-foot vessel sat about 20 yards off of Santa Cruz Island, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement.
“The crew was already awake and on the bridge and jumped off” Coast Guard Captain Monica Rochester told a news conference.
Some local news outlets reported that rescuers said several people were dead, but the Coast Guard has not confirmed any fatalities in the fire which engulfed the Conception, a pleasured craft used by scuba divers.
The passengers had were all asleep below decks, according to the information the coast guard received, Rochester said.
