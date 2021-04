FILE PHOTO: California Governor Gavin Newsom attends the opening of the country's first federal and state operated community vaccination site during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom is planning to announce a ban on new fracking permits, Politico’s energy reporter posted on Twitter.

“The announcement could happen today or tomorrow,” Politico reporter Colby Bermel wrote in a tweet on Thursday.