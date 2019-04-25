California-blend gasoline jumps 8 cents per gallon in L.A. market: trade

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Gasoline blended to meet California’s strict environmental standards jumped 8 cents a gallon on Thursday in the Los Angeles wholesale market because of a malfunction at PBF Energy’s Torrance, California, refinery, said trade sources.

California Air Resources Board Oxygenated Blend (CARBOB)gasoline for delivery in May traded at 48 cents a gallon over the NYMEX June gasoline futures on Thursday, traders said. May CARBOB sold at 40 cents over June NYMEX gasoline on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

(This story corrects refinery location to Torrance, not Benicia)