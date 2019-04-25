California-blend gasoline jumps 8 cents per gallon in L.A. market: trade

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Gasoline blended to meet California’s strict environmental standards jumped 8 cents a gallon on Thursday in the Los Angeles wholesale market because of a malfunction at PBF Energy’s Torrance, California, refinery, said trade sources.

California Air Resources Board Oxygenated Blend (CARBOB)gasoline for delivery in May traded at 48 cents a gallon over the NYMEX June gasoline futures on Thursday, traders said. May CARBOB sold at 40 cents over June NYMEX gasoline on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

In the San Francisco market, May CARBOB traded at 50 cents a gallon over June NYMEX gasoline futures, an increase of 12 cents a gallon from Wednesday, traders said.

In addition to the PBF upset, traders said an announcement on Thursday by Valero Energy Corp that its Benicia, California, refinery, which supplies the San Francisco market, would not restart until mid- to late May helped boost prices in the Northern California market.