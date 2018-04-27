Ex-cop charged in 'Golden State Killer' case appears in California court

SACRAMENTO (Reuters) - An ex-policeman charged with murder in connection with a string of rapes and killings across California attributed to the “Golden State Killer” made a brief initial court appearance on Friday, sitting in a wheelchair and speaking in a hoarse voice.

Joseph James Deangelo, 72 appears in a booking photo provided by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, April 25, 2018. Sacramento County Sheriff's Department/Handout via REUTERS

Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, who was arrested this week at his home in the Sacramento suburb of Citrus Heights, was formally apprised of two of the eight murder counts against him and ordered back to court on May 14.

DeAngelo, wearing orange jail garb and shackled to a wheelchair, spoke only a few words to acknowledge that he understood the charges and that he was being represented by a public defender.

He was largely inexpressive during the brief hearing, appearing to squint to see the judge across the courtroom and speaking haltingly in a hoarse voice.

DeAngelo has so far been charged with eight counts of murder blamed on the Golden State Killer, in crimes that sprawled from Sacramento all the way to Southern California, including two in Sacramento County, two in Ventura County and four in Orange County.

He is suspected in a dozen slayings as well as 45 rapes and more than 120 burglaries in 10 California counties, a decade-long crime spree considered one of the most prolific in state history.

Investigators finally cracked the case, which has long haunted victims’ families and law enforcement, by comparing DNA found at the crime scenes to genetic information on commercial genealogy websites that consumers use to explore their ancestry.

Detectives followed the family trees of close matches, seeking people who might be the killer. The process produced a promising lead a week ago, when the DNA of a relative pointed to DeAngelo based on his age and the fact that he lived near where the attacks occurred, according to a Sacramento prosecutor.

DeAngelo was identified about two months after the case gained renewed attention in the recently published bestselling book “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” by journalist Michelle McNamara, who died in April 2016.

In addition to being known as the Golden State Killer the unknown suspect was also dubbed the “East Area Rapist” and the “Original Night Stalker,” at various times.

DeAngelo was a police officer in two small California communities - Exeter and Auburn - during the 1970s. He was fired from the Auburn force in 1979 after being accused of shoplifting.