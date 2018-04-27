FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 11:06 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Genealogy websites helped lead investigators to Golden State Killer suspect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) - Investigators in California narrowed in on the Golden State Killer suspect by using the genetic profile of a relative on ancestry websites that solicit DNA samples from users, a Sacramento County prosecutor said on Thursday.

Joseph James Deangelo, 72 appears in a booking photo provided by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, April 25, 2018. Sacramento County Sheriff's Department/Handout via REUTERS

The suspect, identified as former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, was arrested on Tuesday outside the Sacramento-area home where he has lived for at least two decades. He is accused of committing a dozen murders, 45 rapes and scores of home invasions in a crime-spree spanning 10 years and 10 California counties during the 1970s and 1980s.

(Corrects headline to say Golden State instead of Golden Gate.)

Reporting in Sacramento by Fred Greaves. Additional reporting and writing by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

