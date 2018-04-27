Genealogy websites helped lead investigators to Golden State Killer suspect

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) - Investigators in California narrowed in on the Golden State Killer suspect by using the genetic profile of a relative on ancestry websites that solicit DNA samples from users, a Sacramento County prosecutor said on Thursday.
The suspect, identified as former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, was arrested on Tuesday outside the Sacramento-area home where he has lived for at least two decades. He is accused of committing a dozen murders, 45 rapes and scores of home invasions in a crime-spree spanning 10 years and 10 California counties during the 1970s and 1980s.
(Corrects headline to say Golden State instead of Golden Gate.)
Reporting in Sacramento by Fred Greaves. Additional reporting and writing by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia Osterman