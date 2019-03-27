Gunman in 2012 shooting rampage at California college dies in prison

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A former California nursing student who killed seven people in a 2012 shooting rampage at a Christian college in the Bay Area city of Oakland, California, has died behind bars, state prison officials said on Wednesday.

One Goh, 50, died on March 20 at the California State Prison, Sacramento, Vicky Waters of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation told Reuters in an email.

Waters said medical examiners with the Sacramento County Coroner’s office would determine the cause of death. She did not provide any further information.

In May 2017 Goh pleaded no contest to murder charges stemming from the massacre at Oikos University in Oakland. He was sentenced in July of that year to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors say Goh, who dropped out of the university in 2011, was angry at administrators at the school when he opened fire there on April 2, 2012, killing seven people.

Goh was initially found mentally incompetent to stand trial after doctors determined that he suffered from paranoid schizophrenia.

A Presbyterian minister from South Korea founded Oikos University as a vocational school in 2004.