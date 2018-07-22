FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2018 / 11:52 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Gunman arrested after Los Angeles grocery store standoff

Andrew Cullen

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Police in Los Angeles arrested a man who took hostages and barricaded himself inside a Trader Joe’s store on Saturday, after crashing his car outside the business while being pursued by officers, authorities said.

The man was seen surrounded by police and being placed in handcuffs in front of the store after a standoff that lasted more than two hours, video from NBC Los Angeles showed.

The Los Angeles Police Department said on Twitter that the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The man had opened fire on the officers chasing him before entering the premises while shoppers ran for cover as shots rang out inside, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Reporting by Andrew Cullen; Additional reporting and writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by James Dalgleish and Daniel Wallis

