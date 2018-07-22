Gunman arrested after Los Angeles grocery store standoff

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Police in Los Angeles arrested a man who took hostages and barricaded himself inside a Trader Joe’s store on Saturday, after crashing his car outside the business while being pursued by officers, authorities said.

The man was seen surrounded by police and being placed in handcuffs in front of the store after a standoff that lasted more than two hours, video from NBC Los Angeles showed.

The Los Angeles Police Department said on Twitter that the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The man had opened fire on the officers chasing him before entering the premises while shoppers ran for cover as shots rang out inside, the Los Angeles Times reported.