Suspected gunman barricaded in Los Angeles grocery store: media

(Reuters) - A suspected gunman being pursued by police reportedly fired shots and went into a Trader Joe’s store in Los Angeles on Saturday, where he barricaded himself in and may have taken hostages, local media reported.

The suspect’s car crashed next to the store and he opened fire on the officers chasing him, before entering the premises as shoppers ran for cover, the Los Angeles Times said.

Aerial footage from local TV stations NBC Los Angeles and CBS Los Angeles showed people leaving a store window using a rope ladder and police carrying children to safety through a parking lot in the city’s Silver Lake neighborhood.

A woman inside the store was shot but able to get out, NBC Los Angeles reported, saying there may be dozens of people still inside the store in safe locations.

The suspect has been shot and is talking with police negotiators, NBC Los Angeles said.

Prior to the standoff at the grocery store, the suspect allegedly shot his grandmother and girlfriend before fleeing in his car, CBS Los Angeles reported citing a police source.

Los Angeles police said there was a pursuit with a suspect who emerged from a vehicle at the store. They would not comment on whether shots were fired or if any hostages had been taken.

“Due to the fluidity of the incident, we will release information as it becomes available,” the Los Angeles Police Department said on its Twitter feed.