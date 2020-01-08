California governor proposes more than $1 billion toward homelessness

FILE PHOTO: California governor Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference as he signs SB 113, which will enable the transfer of $331million in state funds to the National Mortgage Special Deposit Fund in San Diego, California, U.S. October 9, 2019. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Responding to a growing crisis on the streets of California’s major cities, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday his state budget proposal would include more than $1 billion in funds directed at homelessness.

Newsom said the money would be distributed to cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco, as well as communities up and down the state struggling with housing shortages and a sharp increase in the number of homeless people living on their streets.

“The state of California is treating homelessness as a real emergency - because it is one,” Newsom said in a written statement announcing his budget proposals, which he is expected to deliver to the state legislature on Friday.

“Californians are demanding that all levels of government - federal, state and local - do more to get people off the streets and into services, whether that’s housing, mental health services, substance abuse treatment or all of the above,” Newsom said.

An estimated 130,000 people are homeless somewhere in California on any given day, more than any other state, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Homeless advocates have cited low housing vacancy as a main contributor to homelessness. The Los Angeles metropolitan area has a roughly 4 percent vacancy rate, one of the nation’s lowest, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

In September, U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson rejected requests from California for more money to fight homelessness, blaming state and local leaders for the crisis.

U.S. President Donald Trump has pummeled California officials for months about the state’s homeless problem. On a visit to San Francisco and Los Angeles in September, the Republican president said people living on the street were hurting the “prestige” of those cities and sympathized with homeowners whose property values or quality of life could be hit by homelessness.