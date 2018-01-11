Factbox: Victims of deadly California mudslides

(Reuters) - A luxury real estate agent and the founder of a Roman Catholic school were among the victims of a deadly series of mudslides in Southern California on Tuesday that struck along the state’s coastal communities, killing 17 people.

The mudslides injured nearly 30 people and destroyed about 100 homes in the area between the Pacific Ocean and the Los Padres National Forest. Rescue workers on Thursday were searching for more missing people.

Officials have yet to identify those killed in the mudslides but some family members online had confirmed a few of their names by Thursday:

- Josie Gower, 69, died when she was swept away in the mudslides, her daughter-in-law Sarah Gower confirmed in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Her body was found that night, near a highway hit by the slide.

“I told her to stay on the second floor but she went downstairs and opened the door and just got swept away,” her son, Hayden Gower, told NBC affiliate KSBY. “I should have just told her to leave. You just don’t even think that this is possible.”

- Roy Rohter, 84, founder of the Saint Augustine Academy, a private Catholic school in Ventura, was killed on Tuesday when a mudslide swept him from his Montecito home, according to school officials and local media.

- Rebecca Riskin, founder of Riskin Partners real estate firm died in Montecito as a result of the flooding and mudslides in the area, the firm confirmed in a Facebook post on Wednesday. She was 61 years old, according to local media.