Suspect arrested in baseball-bat bludgeoning of homeless men in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A man has been arrested on suspicion of bludgeoning several homeless men with a baseball bat, two of them fatally, in a series of attacks this month in downtown Los Angeles and the adjacent beachfront city of Santa Monica, police said on Tuesday.

Ramon Escobar, 47, who the Los Angeles Times reported is also wanted for questioning in the disappearance of an aunt and uncle in Houston, Texas, was arrested on Monday in Santa Monica after he allegedly beat a homeless man unconscious there, police said.

Escobar was jailed in Santa Monica on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He also faces two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder stemming from the beatings of three other homeless men with a baseball bat while they slept on Sept. 16 in the financial district of Los Angeles, according to Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Mike Lopez.

Two of those victims died four days later. The third was hospitalized in critical condition, police said. The Santa Monica victim suffered blunt-force trauma injuries to his head, according to police, but the weapon used was not specified.

The LAPD and Santa Monica police planned to furnish additional details at a news briefing in Los Angeles later on Tuesday.

At a news conference last week, LAPD Captain William Hayes said the suspect was caught on surveillance video rummaging through the victims’ belongings in search of valuable items before leaving the scene.

Santa Monica police were also investigating whether Escobar was involved in the fatal bludgeoning of another man found dead under the city pier on Sept. 20, they said on Monday. Relatives of that victim have said the man was not homeless but often slept on the beach after overnight fishing trips, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In addition to being suspected in several attacks in Southern California, the Times said Escobar was a person of interest in the August disappearance of two relatives in the Houston area.

Houston Police Lieutenant Humberto Lopez told the paper that Escobar’s uncle and aunt, Rogelio and Dina Escobar, had been missing since August. Police found the charred remains of Dina Escobar’s van days after they disappeared, the newspaper said.

The Houston Police Department declined to respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. The LAPD declined to comment to Reuters on the Houston case.