No charges warranted in police killing of unarmed black man: California AG

FILE PHOTO: A man pauses at a sidewalk memorial to Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, California, U.S. March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Strong/File Photo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) - California’s chief law enforcement official said on Tuesday an independent investigation by his office found no criminal charges warranted against two Sacramento policemen in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man in his grandparents’ backyard last year.

The findings announced by state Attorney General Xavier Becerra agreed with the Sacramento County prosecutor’s conclusion that the two officers had legitimate reason to believe the man they were chasing, Stephon Clark, 22, posed a lethal threat to them.