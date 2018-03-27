California to join probe of Sacramento police killing of unarmed black man

(Reuters) - Sacramento’s police chief said on Tuesday that California’s attorney general will investigate the recent killing of an unarmed black man in a barrage of police gunfire that sparked protests after videos of the incident were released.

FILE PHOTO: Stephon Clark, 22, is visible on the ground after two police officers (L) shot him, in this still image captured from police aerial video footage released by Sacramento Police Department, California, U.S., on March 21, 2018. Courtesy Sacramento Police Department/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Daniel Hahn, the first black police chief in California’s capital city, said he asked state officials to step in to help build confidence in the investigation of the March 18 shooting of Stephon Clark in his grandparents’ backyard.

“Due to the nature of this investigation, the extremely high emotions, anger and hurt in our city, I felt it was (in) the best interest of our entire community, including the members of our police department, to ask the attorney general to be an independent part of this investigation,” Hahn said at a news conference in Sacramento.

Clark, a father of two, was shot at 20 times by two officers who were responding to a report of someone shattering car windows on the night of March 18.

Video captured by body cameras worn by officers involved in the confrontation showed Clark holding an object that turned out to be a cell phone, police said. The video sparked several days of protests.

The family disputes police accounts that Clark was breaking car windows and plans to file a lawsuit against the city.”We fully expect that the California Attorney General’s Office will do a complete and thorough investigation that is fair and impartial,” Benjamin Crump, the family’s attorney, said in a statement. “And that extends due process not just to those being investigated, but equally to the family of Stephon Clark.”

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said state investigators will act independently, and will also review the department’s policing procedures and practices.

Clark’s death was the latest in a long series of killings of unarmed black men by police across the United Stated that have fueled a nationwide debate about racial bias and the use of lethal force by law enforcement officers.

Sacramento police, who have said Clark was 22, though his family puts his age at 23, have not released the names of the two officers who opened fire. One officer is white and the other is black, and they both have been placed on leave, police said.