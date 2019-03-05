No charges warranted in police killing of unarmed black man: California AG

FILE PHOTO: A man pauses at a sidewalk memorial to Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, California, U.S. March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Strong/File Photo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) - California’s top law enforcement official said on Tuesday an independent investigation by his office found no criminal charges were warranted against two Sacramento policemen in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man last year.

The findings announced by Attorney General Xavier Becerra agreed with the Sacramento County prosecutor’s conclusion that the officers had legitimate reason to believe the man, Stephon Clark, 22, posed a lethal threat to them.

The DA’s decision on Saturday not to prosecute the officers, who police said mistook Clark’s cell phone for a gun, has angered community activists and touched off three nights of protests in Sacramento, the state capital.

Clark, a father of two, was killed on the night of March 18, 2018, in the backyard of his grandparents’ home in a hail of 20 bullets fired by the two officers responding to a report of someone smashing car windows on the street.

The release of video footage of the incident sparked two weeks of demonstrations in Sacramento last year and added fuel to the national debate over racial bias in the criminal justice system stemming from a string of police killings of unarmed black men in recent years.