Sacramento policemen won't be charged in killing of unarmed black man

(Reuters) - Two Sacramento police officers who shot and killed an unarmed black man in a darkened backyard last year will not be charged criminally in the case, the county prosecutor said on Saturday, citing what she said was their legitimate fear that the suspect was firing on them.

FILE PHOTO - Demonstrators protest the police shooting of Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, California, U.S., March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Strong

The decision not to charge the officers in the death of Stephon Clark, 22, angered community activists and touched off protests outside police headquarters in Sacramento, the California state capital.

Clark was shot dead on March 18, 2018, in the backyard of his grandparents’ home by police responding to reports that someone was breaking car windows.

The incident, like other fatal police shootings of young black men, sparked two weeks of demonstrations in the streets of Sacramento at the time and added fuel to a national debate on police force against unarmed black people.

During a 90-minute news conference to announce her decision not to file charges against Sacramento Police officers Jared Robinet and Terrence Mercadal, District Attorney Marie Schubert told reporters that the officers opened fire after Clark faced them in a shooting stance and they saw a flash of light.

Schubert played body-camera footage of the confrontation which appeared to show the flash of light, which she said the officers took for a gunshot. She said it was still not clear what caused the flash. Clark was holding a cell phone at the time of his death.

She said investigators had also determined that it was Clark who had been smashing car windows, saying he was under the influence of Xanax, alcohol and marijuana and possibly suicidal that night following a domestic violence incident involving the mother of one of his children.

“As a result, we will not charge these officers with any criminal activity,” Schubert said. “There is no question that the death of Stephon Clark is a tragedy not just for this family but for this community,” she added.

Along with video from body-worn cameras, Schubert said investigators used helicopter cameras, surveillance footage, 911 dispatch recordings, cell phone evidence, photos and witness testimonies.

The decision drew swift criticism from members of Clark’s family and community activists.

“I feel like, shame on the DA, shame on her. I know she will not sleep well at night - she can’t,” Clark’s mother, Sequette, told reporters at an impromptu press conference outside her home, according to the Sacramento Bee newspaper.

Several dozen demonstrators gathered outside police headquarters in protest. The police department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Members of Clark’s family filed a lawsuit in January against the police officers and the city of Sacramento for wrongful death, claiming racial profiling and use of excessive force.