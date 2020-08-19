California ISO cancels Stage 2 power emergency, planned outages

FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind power lines in Carlsbad, California July 24, 2006. A heat wave continues to strain power with the California Independent System Operator (ISO) calling a "Stage 2' power emergency and warning that without conservation, rolling blackouts are likely. Record high temperatures are forecast to continue. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - As a heat wave broils most of the western half of the United States, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) lifted a “Stage 2” power emergency on Tuesday and cancelled plans for rotating outages, saying demand fell short of expectations.

In a statement, the grid operator said demand came in lower than forecast, adding that it also received “some imported energy and wind plants churned some resources into the system late in the day.”

Power prices in the U.S. West soared to record highs for a second day on Tuesday during the brutal heat wave as California utilities urged consumers to keep conserving energy to avoid more rotating outages.