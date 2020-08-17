California rolling blackouts to hit more than three million

(Reuters) - A California heat wave will cause rolling blackouts on Monday as state power companies manage overwhelming demand by cutting off more than 3 million homes for about an hour at a time each, the state’s system operator said.

The Independent System Operator (ISO) said it is expecting a statewide electrical supply shortage of 4,400 megawatts.

The last time the ISO asked utilities to impose rotating outages, before the current heat wave, was in 2001 when several energy companies were accused of manipulating the power market to cause prices to spike and electric supplies to run artificially short.

San Francisco-based PG&E Corp also said on Monday more rotating outages were likely to occur in response to the California ISO’s ‘flex alert’ urging consumers to keep conserving electricity through at least Wednesday, when the weather is expected to start to cool.

The outages are expected to last one to two hours, PG&E said.