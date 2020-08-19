California says outages unlikely Wednesday, still seeks conservation

(Reuters) - California’s grid operator said it did not expect to impose rotating outages on Wednesday afternoon and evening, so long as households and businesses conserved energy for yet another day amid scorching temperatures.

FILE PHOTO: Power lines are shown as California consumers prepare for more possible outages following weekend outages to reduce system strain during a brutal heat wave amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Carlsbad, California, U.S., August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

California ISO, which operates the grid for most of the state, said conservation measures by both consumers and large energy users like electric car maker Tesla had succeeded in reducing strain on the grid this week, while generation from out of state and wind energy resources were also higher.

Some large power users were also using backup power generators rather than pulling electricity from the grid, ISO officials said.

The grid operator is still counting on about 2,000 megawatts of conservation between the hours of 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. local time, Chief Executive Steve Berberich said on a conference call with reporters. That’s about enough power to serve 1.5 million homes.

“Absent the loss of any big units or transmission we do not expect any load disruptions,” he said. “We are quite mindful that people are fatigued.”

PG&E Corp, California’s biggest power company, told customers to remain prepared for possible outages.

On Friday and Saturday, the ISO ordered rotating outages that left over 400,000 homes and businesses sweltering for about an hour each as air conditioning demand outstripped available generation resources.

The ISO told utilities to prepare for outages on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday but conservation efforts helped keep power flowing.

The last time the ISO imposed rotating outages was in 2001 when Enron Corp and other energy traders manipulated the power market to cause prices to spike and electric supplies to run artificially short.

Meteorologists at AccuWeather forecast high temperatures would reach the 90s and 100s Fahrenheit (35-41 Celsius) in some of the biggest cities in California this week, more than 10 degrees F above normal.