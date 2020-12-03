Nearly 100,000 Californians lose power supply due to high fire risk

FILE PHOTO: Power lines are shown as California consumers prepare for more possible outages following weekend outages to reduce system strain during a brutal heat wave amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Carlsbad, California, U.S., August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - A high risk of fires due to weather conditions in California prompted Sempra Energy’s San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) and Edison International’s Southern California Edison to shut off power supply to close to 100,000 customers on Thursday.

SDG&E said here in a statement it had shut off supply to about 64,503 customers in parts of California including portions of Nestor and San Marcos, while Southern California Edison said www.sce.com/wildfire/psps it had cut supply to 33,164 customers.

“The dynamic nature of the winds was such that we were not able to give our customers in some communities as much notice as usual,” SDG&E said.

Meanwhile, Southern California Edison added that it was considering shutting off power to a further 258,143 customers, or about 5.2%.