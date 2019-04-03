Small earthquake rattles Los Angeles suburb; no injuries reported

(Reuters) - A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck Southern California early on Wednesday, shaking houses and rattling Californians east of Los Angeles from their sleep but causing no reported injuries or significant property damage.

The quake struck 5 miles (8km) east of Yorba Linda, a Los Angeles suburb of approximately 68,000 people, at about 5 a.m. PDT (1200 GMT).

“Rattled the hell out of the house just now!” tweeted professional racecar driver Graham Rahal.

While the U.S. West Coast is prone to frequent earthquakes, seismologists have said California is experiencing an earthquake drought. It has been almost five years since the last major earthquake, the Napa Quake, which hit California’s wine country with a magnitude of 6.0.