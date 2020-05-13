Deals
May 13, 2020 / 7:47 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

California Resources in talks for up to $600 million bankruptcy loan: WSJ

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - California Resources Corp (CRC.N) is in talks with lenders for a financing package of up to $600 million to carry the oil and gas company through a planned bankruptcy proceeding, the Wall Street Journal reported here on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

California’s biggest oil producer has been seeking a bankruptcy loan of $500 million to $600 million, though the talks are still fluid and the amount could change, the report said.

A fall in economic activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a price war between top oil producers Russia and Saudi Arabia has hurt oil prices, with U.S. crude falling about 60% this year and dropping below $0 for the first time in history last month.

The Los Angeles-based company had earlier raised doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern. It entered into an amendment to reduce revolving loan limit to $900 million from $1 billion.

The company declined to comment on the report, but reiterated it was in talks with its lenders for a resolution that would allow it to continue its business.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

