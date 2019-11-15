Factbox: Major shootings at schools in the United States

FILE PHOTO: A "wall of Demand" mural and video message created by Manuel Oliver, father of Joaquin Oliver, one of 17 people killed in the 2018 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is seen shortly after it's unveiling on the one year anniversary of the mass shooting in New York City, New York, U.S., February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Below are some of the bloodiest and most notable U.S. mass shootings at schools in recent decades, ranked by death toll. This is not a complete list of all major U.S. mass shootings:

VIRGINIA TECH, April 16, 2007 - A gunman slaughters 32 people and kills himself at Virginia Tech, a university in Blacksburg, Virginia.

SANDY HOOK, Dec. 14, 2012 - A man fatally shoots his mother, then kills 20 children and six adults before killing himself at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

PARKLAND, Feb. 14, 2018 - A former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, opens fire with an assault-style rifle, killing 17 students and educators. Authorities arrest the gunman.

AUSTIN, Aug. 1, 1966 - A sniper perched in a University of Texas clock tower unleashes 90 minutes of terror by killing 13 people plus a fetus and wounding more than 30 others in what is regarded as the first U.S. mass shooting in a public space. He is fatally shot by police.

COLUMBINE, April 20, 1999 - Two teenagers rampage through Columbine High School in Jefferson County, Colorado, fatally shooting 12 students and a teacher and wounding more than 20 others before killing themselves.