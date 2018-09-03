Eight shot at apartment complex in San Bernardino, California

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Eight people were shot at a San Bernardino, California apartment complex, including a 17-year-old boy who was in critical condition, police said on Monday.

Police in the Southern California city were unsure what motivated the shooting late on Sunday in an outdoor common area where a group of people had gathered, said San Bernardino police spokesman Captain Richard Lawhead.

“Right now, nobody is cooperating and providing us with the information we need to help us locate a suspect or what led to the shooting or anything else,” Lawhead said in a phone interview.

Two people, including the 17-year-old boy, were hospitalized in extremely critical condition, Lawhead said.

The conditions of the other six people were not immediately known. Victims were taken to three hospitals.

Police initially said 10 people had been hit by gunfire at the apartment complex, but Lawson later said a total of eight people had been shot. Police had initially received conflicting reports, he said.

The shooting happened during a hot holiday weekend in San Bernardino, a city of more than 216,000 residents about 60 miles (96 km) east of Los Angeles.

San Bernardino was the scene of a 2015 mass shooting in which a husband and wife killed 14 people and wounded 22 others before police shot the couple to death. The couple was inspired by Islamic extremists, authorities said.

There was no indication that Sunday’s gunfire was in any way connected to the 2015 shooting.