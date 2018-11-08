Ex-Marine apparently acted alone in California bar shooting: FBI

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (Reuters) - A former U.S. Marine combat veteran opened fire in a Los Angeles area bar and dance hall filled with college students, killing 12 people, police said on Thursday, in a mass shooting that stunned a Southern California community with a reputation for safety.

The gunman, identified by police 28-year-old Ian David Long, was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound following the massacre in the office of the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, a suburb 40 miles (64 km) northwest of Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Related Coverage California shooting suspect was a decorated Marine veteran

Paul Delacourt, assistant director in charge of the Los Angeles FBI, said at a news conference that it was too early to speculate on a motive for the rampage but that the gunman appeared to have acted alone.

Long opened fire seemingly at random inside the bar at about 11:30 p.m. PST (0730 GMT Thursday), using a .45 caliber Glock handgun equipped with a high-capacity magazine, Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean told a news conference.

“Obviously he had something going on in his head that would cause him to do something like this,” Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said earlier on Thursday. “Obviously he had some sort of issues.”