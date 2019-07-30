Motive for slayings at California festival still unclear two days later

GILROY, Calif. (Reuters) - California police on Tuesday were still trying to determine why a teenager went on a shooting rampage over the weekend at a popular food festival south of San Jose, killing a 6-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and a man in his 20s.

Justin Bates (R), a survivor of the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting, is comforted by his father, Rob Bates, during a vigil outside of Gilroy City Hall, in Gilroy, California, U.S. July 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Santino William Legan, 19, cut through a fence at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday and shot people, seemingly at random, with an assault-style rifle, according to police in Gilroy, about 30 miles southeast of San Jose. Police officers on the scene fatally shot the gunman within about a minute of him opening fire.

The police have since obtained search warrants for a home in Gilroy associated with the suspect and the car they believe he drove to the festival, a decades-old annual event celebrating the produce farmed in the countryside of California’s Santa Clara Valley.

Police and FBI agents were also looking into unconfirmed reports by witnesses that Legan may have had an accomplice.

Police believe Legan, who was originally from Gilroy, purchased the rifle legally on July 9 in Nevada, where he had recently been living.

The slayings in Gilroy were the latest in a string of mass shootings that have plagued the United States, including the November 2018 shooting in a crowded Southern California bar, in which 12 people died; the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, in which 17 people died, and the October 2018 attack at a Pittsburgh synagogue that killed 11 people.

The epidemic has fueled a national debate pitting advocates of tighter gun controls against those who oppose further restrictions on the right to bear arms under the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

It is illegal to own military-style semiautomatic rifles in California, and Governor Gavin Newsom used a visit to Gilroy on Tuesday to decry what he said was the undermining of the state’s gun control laws by looser regulations in nearby states and the federal government.

“You can’t put borders up, speaking of borders, to a neighboring state where you can buy this damn stuff legally,” he told reporters after visiting victims and their families. “How in the hell is that possible? I have no problem with the Second Amendment, you have a right to bear arms, but not weapons of goddamned mass destruction.”

Shortly before the attack in Gilroy, several posts were published on what appeared to be Legan’s Instagram account, including one featuring a photograph of Sunday’s festival. One urged people to read “Might is Right,” an obscure racist and sexist tract written in the 19th century.

The post also railed against housing development in nearby Silicon Valley for what he called “hordes” of white people and Latinos with European ancestry. Legan described himself on his account as having Italian and Iranian ancestry.

Cellphone videos of the attack showed people fleeing past tents in panic, as loud, rapid-fire popping sounds are heard.

The three people killed on Sunday were identified as Stephen Romero, 6; Keyla Salazar, 13, of San Jose, and Trevor Deon Irby, 25, of Romulus, New York, according to the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Romero was remembered by relatives as a playful child, excited to start his first year at school.

Slideshow (9 Images)

Salazar was looking forward to her upcoming birthday, and had asked her mother to buy her and her sister a golden retriever puppy, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Irby graduated from New York’s Keuka College with a degree in biology in 2017 and was attending the festival with his girlfriend, according to the college and an online fundraiser.

At least five of the wounded were still hospitalized late on Monday. A 12-year-old child and a 69-year-old were among those injured, officials said.