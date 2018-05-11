Police detain suspect in possible shooting at Southern California school

(Reuters) - Police detained a male suspect on Friday morning after responding to reports of a possible shooting at a Southern California high school, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Police cars are seen on the road near Highland High School, in Palmdale, California, U.S., May 11, 2018 in this picture grab obtained from social media video. KATHARINA SMITH/via REUTERS

There were no immediate reports of casualties. Deputies searched Highland High School in Palmdale, California, and cleared it around 9:10 a.m. local time (1610 GMT), though the investigation remains ongoing, the department said on Twitter.

The suspect, who was not identified, was unarmed when he was detained by police, according to department spokesman Bob Boese.

“We’re still looking for a weapon,” Boese said.

In a statement, the school district’s superintendent, Raul Maldonado, said, “It has been confirmed that earlier this morning, there was an active shooter on the Highland High School campus. Apparently, the person was already apprehended.”

The department received multiple reports of an armed man around 7 a.m. at the school, which is about 65 miles (105 km) north of Los Angeles.

Sheriff’s deputies also headed to a second school, Manzanita Elementary School, a few miles away after receiving reports around 7:30 a.m. that people thought they heard gunfire, Boese said.

“People heard shots, but there’s no confirmation on that,” Boese said.

The department said on Twitter that deputies searched the elementary school and had found no evidence of a crime as of around 8:30 a.m.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the scene, the ATF said on Twitter.