Police detain suspect in shooting at Southern California school

(Reuters) - One victim was shot in the arm at a California high school on Friday morning and a suspect was detained, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Police vehicles are seen on the road near Highland High School, in Palmdale, California, U.S., May 11, 2018 in this picture grab obtained from social media video. MELENDEZ N JUNIOR/via REUTERS

The suspect, described as a “male Hispanic juvenile” by the department on Twitter, was not identified. Police also said they had recovered one firearm from the scene at Highland High School in Palmdale, California, about 60 miles (97 km) north of Los Angeles.

It was not clear whether the suspect or the victim, who was in stable condition at a hospital, were students at the school.

In a statement, the school district’s superintendent, Raul Maldonado, said, “It has been confirmed that earlier this morning, there was an active shooter on the Highland High School campus. Apparently, the person was already apprehended.”

The department received multiple reports of an armed man around 7 a.m. at the school.

Sheriff’s deputies also headed to a second school, Manzanita Elementary School, a few miles away after receiving reports around 7:30 a.m. that people thought they heard gunfire, Boese said.

The department said on Twitter that deputies searched the elementary school and had found no evidence of a crime as of around 8:30 a.m.

Palmdale, a city of about 160,000 people, boasts that it is the “aerospace capital of the United States.” It is home to a U.S. Air Force aircraft manufacturing plant that includes production facilities operated by Boeing Co, Lockheed Martin Corp and Northrop Grumman Corp.