Shooting reported at high school in California, suspect at large: police

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A person was shot on Tuesday just outside a high school in Santa Rosa, California, and the suspect was still at large, police said in a statement.

Santa Rosa police called the shooting an “isolated” incident just beyond the walls of Ridgeway High School and said there were no further reports of violence on the campus.

One person was wounded in the shooting and receiving medical treatment, police said.

It was not immediately clear if the wounded person was a student or an adult.

A representative for Santa Rosa police could not immediately be reached for further comment.

Ridgeway High School, another nearby high school and a junior college in the city of nearly 180,000 people were placed on lockdown after the shooting. Santa Rosa is about 50 miles (80 km) north of San Francisco.